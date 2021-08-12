Heartland Votes
Cape schools, first responders participate in active shooter training

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Keeping kids safe is a top priority for school administrators and now some in Cape Girardeau have more knowledge on how to better protect students in an active shooter event.

At Clippard Elementary dozens of police officers, firefighters and EMT’s joined administrators and teachers in a frantic frightening day of active shooter training.

Police did not want us inside because they didn’t want to make all their methods public but we got to witness plenty of action outside.

When first responders arrive at the scene of a school shooting every second counts.

“We want to make sure that it’s as real as possible,” said Sgt. Joey Hann.

Cape Police Sergeant Joey Hann describes what happened inside.

“There’s gunshots, the simulation of gunshots inside, you can smell gunpowder, we have role players, we have victims, we have simulation of wounded people,” said Hann.

“We draw this training from the real school shootings that happen across the country,” said Wes Blair, chief.

“We’re always very in tune to what’s going on and a lot of times after somebody has been through an event like that, they’ll put on trainings and we try to get our people to those trainings too just so we can learn from those experiences,” Blair said.

There’s a new group of first responders on the front lines.

Blair explains firefighters can now go inside a school along with police to help the injured.

Wednesday marks day three of the training.

These sights and sounds had an immediate impact on Clippard Principal, Amy Emmenderfer.

“I kind of had problems Monday night going to sleep because all the stuff that was running through my head,” Emmenderfer said.

She knows parents are leaving their children in her care.

“I want them to know that when they step in these doors, I will do whatever I can to protect their students, their loved ones, my staff and I will do whatever needs to be done,” she said.

Even if that means experiencing the sound of gunshots echoing through her school.

Cape police continue the training Thursday and Friday both at Clippard Elementary and Cape College Center.

