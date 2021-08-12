Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire

By Miya Andrews
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired shots into a vehicle Wednesday evening, August 11.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were called to Broadway and Sprigg around 6:15 p.m., but it was later determined that shots were fired near Emerald and Fountain.

A vehicle was struck by gunfire but no one was hurt, Hann said.

It wasn’t clear if the vehicle was moving when it was hit.

Hann said officers were investigating and no suspect information was available.

