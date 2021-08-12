Cape Girardeau city-owned facilities to require masks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City-owned facilities will begin requiring masks.

The City of Cape Girardeau announced the decision on Thursday, August 12 due to more than 320 active cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County.

They said they are also encouraging more distant and virtual options for service delivery, where practical.

8/11/2021 at 3:00 PM: COVID-19 Update. Significant increase. We are sad to report one additional COVID-19 death of a... Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Also on Thursday, Saint Francis Healthcare System pleaded with the community to get vaccinated.

Hospital leaders said they are low on resources and are seeing younger patients, in their 20s-50s, and most are unvaccinated.

