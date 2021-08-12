Heartland Votes
Bi-County Health Department reports one new death from COVID-19 in coverage area

There are 88 new total new cases of COVID-19 in their coverage area.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - There’s been one new death in Franklin County, according to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept.

Additionally, the department reports 32 new cases of COVID-19 in that county.

In Williamson County, there are 56 new COVID-19 cases.

So far in that county there have been 9119 total cases.

