Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Another Mostly Sunny, Hot, & Humid Day

Cooler days are just around the corner....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies this morning with warmer than average temperatures in the mid/upper 70s. Muggy conditions will make it feel uncomfortable, but tolerable during the early morning hours. With mostly sunny skies warming temperatures back into the mid 90s today, then we will start to feel like 100-110F through the afternoon. A reminder that a heat advisory is still in effect until 8PM tonight.

As a cold front nears northern portions of the Heartland by Friday morning, this could allow a few showers and storms by the early morning hours. This slow-moving front will continue south through the Heartland on Friday with additional rain and storms by the afternoon. We will monitor any development for the potential of heavy rain and a damaging wind.

There are a few isolated chances of showers over the weekend, but this will be focused in our southern half of the Heartland as a front lingers off just to the south. However, most areas look to remain dry and partly cloudy. Cooler temperatures in the mid/upper 80s arrive by the weekend and next week. The most comfortable days will be Sunday and Monday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened inside of Cape Girardeau Walmart. (Wesley Roberts)
One in custody after a fight in Cape Girardeau Walmart
Ryan C. Brown was charged with multiple felonies, including forcible rape in the first degree...
Stoddard Co. man charged charged with forcible rape, kidnapping
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said they’ve got a safety net in...
Cape Girardeau Public School Dist. announces COVID-19 plan for upcoming school year
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Butler Co. on Sunday

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
One more very hot day then a cold front moves in Friday.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather 8/11 10 p.m.
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/11.
First Alert forecast at 5pm on 8/11
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/11/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/11/21