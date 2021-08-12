Another Mostly Sunny, Hot, & Humid Day

Clear skies this morning with warmer than average temperatures in the mid/upper 70s. Muggy conditions will make it feel uncomfortable, but tolerable during the early morning hours. With mostly sunny skies warming temperatures back into the mid 90s today, then we will start to feel like 100-110F through the afternoon. A reminder that a heat advisory is still in effect until 8PM tonight.

As a cold front nears northern portions of the Heartland by Friday morning, this could allow a few showers and storms by the early morning hours. This slow-moving front will continue south through the Heartland on Friday with additional rain and storms by the afternoon. We will monitor any development for the potential of heavy rain and a damaging wind.

There are a few isolated chances of showers over the weekend, but this will be focused in our southern half of the Heartland as a front lingers off just to the south. However, most areas look to remain dry and partly cloudy. Cooler temperatures in the mid/upper 80s arrive by the weekend and next week. The most comfortable days will be Sunday and Monday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.