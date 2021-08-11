Volunteers needed to set up flags in honor of fallen officer from southern Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers are needed Thursday to line American Flags along the funeral route of fallen Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

The southern Illinois native died last week after being hit by a vehicle crossing a bridge near St. Louis. Pierce was a Brooklyn, Illinois police officer.

“And the reason we do this is the community wants to be involved. They want to know how they can pay honor to a fallen hero from there community whether they knew that person or not,” said Flag Man’s Mission CEO Jeff Hastings.

Hastings said on Thursday they need volunteers to set up more than 2,500 American flags on the funeral procession route of fallen officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

The route stretches nearly 15 miles in Williamson County, beginning at John A. Logan College and ending at Blairsville Cemetery on Saturday.

“We’re asking volunteers to show up at Logan college, look for the big white trailer and the big green van that we haul our equipment in. And show up, wear walking shoes and wear gloves if you have work gloves, wear gloves that’s all you need we provide everything else,” said Hastings.

Hastings said they are looking for as many volunteers to meet at John A. Logan College at 5 p.m. to help set up flags.

Pierce’s mom, Tammy, said it’s amazing what the Flag Man’s Mission does.

“I know there are a lot of volunteers coming Thursday at 5 o’clock. It’s an honor, it’s an honor I can’t, my son would of loved it,” said Tammy Pierce.

Tammy said she feels the support from across southern Illinois.

“Every community has come together, for our family our friends, for our son, for the local fire department that my son was on. It’s overwhelming, it’s amazing that all of these towns Marion, Herrin, Johnston city, Makanda of course, Carbondale, they’ve all come together and just done so much,” said Pierce.

Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.'s mom, Tammy, said she feels the support from across southern Illinois. (KFVS)

Makanda Fire Chief Jim Bilderback worked with Brian Pierce on the Townships Fire Department.

“It’s going to be a great respect, show of respect for the family. The American flag is a great thing. It’s what we all believe in. And Pierce believed in that,” said Bilderback.

Hastings said this is why he and his team continue to keep up the Flag Man’s Mission.

“It’s important to do it because it brings a community together to pay honor to a fallen hero. And people, Americans are patriots, Americans want to help, Americans want to be Involved,” said Hastings.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 13 at John A. Logan College. A first responders walk-though will be 6 p.m. Friday during the visitation

Funeral Services for Officer Pierce will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill.

Volunteers will also be needed on Sunday at noon to take down the flags.

To donate to the Flag Man’s Mission, you can give them a cash donation when out volunteering, or you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.