U.S. Senate candidate campaigns in Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Senate candidate Bill Long campaigned in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, August 11.

Long and Kellyanne Conway were at the Black River Coliseum.

“I’m the hardest working guy around,” he said. “I’m the energizer turtle and I don’t move fast, but I never stopped moving. I’m going to cover 114 counties. I’m going to every courthouse. I’m going to the city of St. Louis. Most of the candidates in this race are flying at 30,000 feet, I’m flying at three feet I’m doing the 3 feet at a time, one step at a time. Getting out and meeting the people.”

Long is currently a member of the U.S. House representing Missouri’s 7th District.

He’s running for the seat vacated by Roy Blunt, who announced in March he would not run for a third term.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Mark McCloskey have also announced they would run for the Senate seat.

