Triple digit heat index values continue

Temperatures this afternoon will be even warmer than the past few days. Highs will hit the mid 90s, with feels like numbers ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. A few areas will even hit right above 110 degrees. There is only a very small chance for an isolated storm today. Temperatures tonight with mainly dry conditions will only fall into the mid to upper 70s. Highs will hit the mid 90s again on Thursday, with heat index values back to the 100 to 110 degree range. There is a chance a few showers and thunderstorms could sneak into the area through the afternoon and evening. More scattered storms expected on Friday. A couple of those storms could be strong to severe. Something we are keeping a close eye on for you! More comfortable air will sink back into the area over the weekned.

