Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Triple digit heat index values continue

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures this afternoon will be even warmer than the past few days. Highs will hit the mid 90s, with feels like numbers ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. A few areas will even hit right above 110 degrees. There is only a very small chance for an isolated storm today. Temperatures tonight with mainly dry conditions will only fall into the mid to upper 70s. Highs will hit the mid 90s again on Thursday, with heat index values back to the 100 to 110 degree range. There is a chance a few showers and thunderstorms could sneak into the area through the afternoon and evening. More scattered storms expected on Friday. A couple of those storms could be strong to severe. Something we are keeping a close eye on for you! More comfortable air will sink back into the area over the weekned.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert: Heat advisory in effect

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temps Even Hotter Today!
First Alert Weather 8/11
First Alert Weather 8/11
Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/10.
First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few storms this evening. Very hot and humid the rest of the week.