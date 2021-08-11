Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Temps Even Hotter Today!

Dangerous Heat Index Vales In The Afternoon...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear skies this Wednesday morning with very warm temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Unfortunately, since it is extremely humid outside, this will make it feel even warmer during the predawn hours. Today will be mostly sunny with even hotter temperatures reaching the mid 90s! Plan on miserable feeling conditions with heat indices in the 100-105F range again with some areas reaching 110 and isolated areas could even be higher. An isolated shower in possible during the afternoon, but we are looking to stay mainly dry.

Tonight, the warm temperatures continue to remain in the mid 70s. We will monitor to our north for the slim chance of a few isolated showers/storms early Tuesday morning.

A cold front will push through on Friday providing the chance of some showers and storms. An isolated storm could be strong to severe with gusty winds. As of now, the weekend looks to be cooler and more comfortable. We will monitor a stationary front just to the south of the Heartland early next week that could bring a few showers to our southern counties. This should also help keep Tropical Storm Fred to the southeast of our area.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert: Heat advisory in effect
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/10.
First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few storms this evening. Very hot and humid the rest of the week.
Watch First Alert Weather 8/10 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather 6 p.m. 8/10
Watch First Alert at 5p.m. 8/10
First Alert Weather 8/10 5 p.m.