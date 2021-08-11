Temps Even Hotter Today!

Mostly clear skies this Wednesday morning with very warm temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Unfortunately, since it is extremely humid outside, this will make it feel even warmer during the predawn hours. Today will be mostly sunny with even hotter temperatures reaching the mid 90s! Plan on miserable feeling conditions with heat indices in the 100-105F range again with some areas reaching 110 and isolated areas could even be higher. An isolated shower in possible during the afternoon, but we are looking to stay mainly dry.

Tonight, the warm temperatures continue to remain in the mid 70s. We will monitor to our north for the slim chance of a few isolated showers/storms early Tuesday morning.

A cold front will push through on Friday providing the chance of some showers and storms. An isolated storm could be strong to severe with gusty winds. As of now, the weekend looks to be cooler and more comfortable. We will monitor a stationary front just to the south of the Heartland early next week that could bring a few showers to our southern counties. This should also help keep Tropical Storm Fred to the southeast of our area.

-Lisa

