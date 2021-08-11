Stoddard Co. man charged charged with forcible rape, kidnapping

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged multiple felonies including forcible rape, kidnapping and armed criminal action.

Ryan C. Brown was charged with forcible rape in the first degree, forcible sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping, domestic assault and armed criminal action.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, he filed the charges on August 9 and a warrant was issued with no bond allowed.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 10 after a search by the Dexter Police Department, Stoddard; Bollinger and Mississippi County Sheriff’s Offices, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

