Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Stoddard Co. man charged charged with forcible rape, kidnapping

Ryan C. Brown was charged with multiple felonies, including forcible rape in the first degree...
Ryan C. Brown was charged with multiple felonies, including forcible rape in the first degree and forcible sodomy in the first degree.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged multiple felonies including forcible rape, kidnapping and armed criminal action.

Ryan C. Brown was charged with forcible rape in the first degree, forcible sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping, domestic assault and armed criminal action.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, he filed the charges on August 9 and a warrant was issued with no bond allowed.

Brown was arrested on Aug. 10 after a search by the Dexter Police Department, Stoddard; Bollinger and Mississippi County Sheriff’s Offices, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
Crews battled a fire on Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Crews battled house fire, extreme heat in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11.
LIVE: Gov. Parson announcing new DNR director, update on vaccine incentive, hospital resources
U.S. Senate candidate Bill Long campaigned in Poplar Bluff, Mo. on Wednesday, August 11.
U.S. Senate candidate campaigns in Poplar Bluff
Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Illinois Small Business Development Center is...
SIUC’s Small Business Development Center offers help to businesses hurt by pandemic
The Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.
Ill. health care workers to lead 2021 Twilight Parade