SIUC’s Small Business Development Center offers help to businesses hurt by pandemic
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Illinois Small Business Development Center is offering help to businesses that were hurt by the pandemic.
The center connects them to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s new Back to Business grant program.
SIU will host a free series of four free introductory workshops via Zoom, including sessions Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, to introduce interested businesses to the Back to Business program.
The sessions will be:
- Thursday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon
- Friday, Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“We have seen many businesses that haven’t previously gotten to apply for many of the COVID-related business grant and loan funds due to the complexity of the programs,” said Greg Bouhl, director of Entrepreneurship and Business Development at SIU. “This additional funding and the Back to Business program will focus on helping those businesses that haven’t received funding and that are still struggling.”
Bouhl said any business in the state is eligible and may apply for the grant funding, but preference will go to applications from businesses that did not previously receive state COVID-19-relief funds, as well as those that fall in specified industries:
- Hotels
- Restaurants and bars
- Arts organizations
- Clothing and electronics retail establishments
- Home health providers
- Child care providers
- Barbershops and salon services
- Indoor recreation facilities
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Tourism and group transportation organizations
- Spectator and social event support services
Applications will open on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and grants of up to $150,000 are available.
Statewide, $250 million is available to help small businesses.
