One new death from COVID-19, 140 new confirmed cases in Bi-County Health region
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One person has died in Williamson County resulting from the coronavirus.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 134 deaths in Williamson County.
Also in the county, there are now 82 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
In Franklin County, there are 58 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.