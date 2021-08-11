One more very hot day then a cold front moves in Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was another hot day across the area but unlike yesterday, we are not seeing any thunderstorms to cool a few areas off this evening. There is a slim chance a pop up storm could develop however, most areas will remain hot and humid through the evening hours. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s this evening Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. There will be a slight chance for a pop up storm, mainly across our northern counties. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 90s with the heat index between 100 and 110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for all of the Heartland tomorrow.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday. Ahead of this front we will see hot and humid conditions with highs reaching the lower 90s in most locations. Scattered showers and storms will develop as the front moves through. A few of these storms will be strong with gusty winds being the main threat. Behind the front we will see more pleasant weather for the weekend.

