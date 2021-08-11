NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Butler Co. on Sunday

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service says a brief EF0 tornado touched down in Butler County on Sunday, August 8.

According to the weather survey, it briefly touched down about 4 miles northwest of Qulin around 7:14 p.m.

The estimated peak wind was 85 miles per hour and it had a path of 0.1 miles.

The National Weather Service reported it touched down at a home along Highway 53, lifting the front porch roof covering up and over the house, damaging the backside of the roof before landing in the backyard. A few trees were snapped on the property also.

