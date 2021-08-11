Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Butler Co. on Sunday

A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near Qulin on Sunday.(Source: Britni Thompson)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service says a brief EF0 tornado touched down in Butler County on Sunday, August 8.

According to the weather survey, it briefly touched down about 4 miles northwest of Qulin around 7:14 p.m.

The estimated peak wind was 85 miles per hour and it had a path of 0.1 miles.

The National Weather Service reported it touched down at a home along Highway 53, lifting the front porch roof covering up and over the house, damaging the backside of the roof before landing in the backyard. A few trees were snapped on the property also.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert: Heat advisory in effect

Latest News

The Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.
Ill. health care workers to lead 2021 Twilight Parade
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome students back to campus with move-in...
SIU to welcome new, returning students Aug. 12
The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...
Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling
The attorney general’s office filed suit seeking emergency court relief against commercial...
Mo. attorney general files suit, temporarily shuts down dog breeder