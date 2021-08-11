Mo. attorney general files suit, temporarily shuts down dog breeder

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a suit and shut down a dog breeder for reported violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act.

The attorney general’s office filed suit seeking emergency court relief against commercial breeder Andre Damrill of Magic Puppies on July 20.

After getting a temporary restraining order that allowed officials to rescue the remaining living dogs, his office got a preliminary injunction earlier on Tuesday.

“The vast majority of Missouri’s breeders comply with the Animal Care Facilities Act and obtain the proper licensure. For the breeders who don’t comply with the law and operate substandard or noncompliant facilities, my Office is ready, willing, and able to take action to shut those breeders down. This case is particularly egregious, and my office stands ready to aid in any criminal prosecutions as well,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m proud to continue to work with the Department of Agriculture to root out these substandard breeders and hold them accountable.”

According to the suit, Damrill repeatedly refused inspections by Department of Agriculture officials, and as of July 14 was past due 75 days for an annual inspection of her facilities.

While trying to do the inspection, MDA officials noticed several thin boxers running in the yard, and noticed what appeared to be fleas on the dogs.

The attorney general’s office filed a petition for an emergency temporary restraining order that was granted, allowing the office and MDA officials access to the facility so they could conduct an inspection on July 27.

According to the attorney general’s office, MDA officials found some of dogs dead.

The remaining dogs were removed under warrant the next day with help from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 29, the attorney general’s office filed a First Amended Verified Petition asking the court for a preliminary and permanent injunction. It was granted on Tuesday, August 10.

According to the amended petition and the court’s preliminary injunction order, seven dogs were found dead and in various stages of decay in enclosures at the facilities.

Additionally, several dogs had noticeably thin bodies with ribcages visible, and dogs at the facility did not have access to clean water.

The inspection also reportedly found that enclosures and facilities were not ventilated or air conditioned, weeds and tall grass were not trimmed and other violations.

Under the preliminary injunction, Damrill is prohibited from breeding, selling or operating as a commercial breeder.

A criminal referral case is pending.

