Mayfield, Ky. arrested a man for stolen property

By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield police department arrested a man for stolen property under $10,000.

The police department had received a call about a person operating a stolen car.

The Fulton police department had contacted and confirmed that they had been working a stolen car case.

They had located the vehicle and the man on West James street.

On Tuesday, August 10, Toby Benjamin, 57, was charged and arrested.

The car was returned to the owner in Fulton.

Benjamin is currently at Graves County jail.

