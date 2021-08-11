Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah

By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The mayor declared a state of emergency in Paducah due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in McCracken County.

According to Mayor George Bray, the county returned to the red zone based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.

They ask that everyone:

  • All members of the general public and all state and city employees must be masked or wear facial coverings to enter and remain in City of Paducah office buildings and including City Hall
  • All employees may remove their masks within their workstations when appropriate social distancing from others can be maintained or where a protective COVID barrier is installed
  • It is strongly encouraged that all persons medically eligible to be vaccinated do so for their and all other’s protection.
  • It is suggested that all businesses encourage their employees and their customers to be vaccinated and if they will not require masks and social distancing

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders believe Sunday night’s storms left it too weak to stand.
Crews clean up after building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
Storm damage reported in Butler Co., Mo.
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

On Tuesday, August 10, the Mayfield police department arrested a man for stolen property under...
Mayfield, Ky. arrested a man for stolen property
To prevent vaccine waste and maximize availability the medical center will offer the Moderna...
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center updates days for COVID-19 vaccines
Bull riding and barrel races return to the city of Sikeston this week, and local shops are...
Businesses prepare for Sikeston rodeo
The speed limit was reduced to 55 miles per hour on I-24 West near Paducah, Ky.
Speed limit reduced to 55 miles per hour on I-24 west in Paducah, Ky.