Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The mayor declared a state of emergency in Paducah due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in McCracken County.

According to Mayor George Bray, the county returned to the red zone based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.

They ask that everyone:

All members of the general public and all state and city employees must be masked or wear facial coverings to enter and remain in City of Paducah office buildings and including City Hall

All employees may remove their masks within their workstations when appropriate social distancing from others can be maintained or where a protective COVID barrier is installed

It is strongly encouraged that all persons medically eligible to be vaccinated do so for their and all other’s protection.

It is suggested that all businesses encourage their employees and their customers to be vaccinated and if they will not require masks and social distancing

