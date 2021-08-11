Businesses prepare for Sikeston rodeo

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Bull riding and barrel races return to the city of Sikeston this week.

Every year huge crowds make their way to the Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo, this year businesses are expecting nothing less of that.

One restaurant and event sponsor we talked to on Tuesday said they are excited to show folks all the town has to offer.

Lambert’s Café in Sikeston, famous for its throwed rolls, normally sees seats full.

As the Sikeston Rodeo kicks off Wednesday night, Lambert’s Café is expecting clientele to jump and the wait time to double.

“This weekend it will probably be a good 2 hour wait, easy,” said Megan Myer, restaurant manager.

Myer is also a Sikeston native. She explained because of vaccine rollout, the restaurant is expecting a bigger turnout than years past.

“We have been planning this for a good month and we have to make sure we have all of our servers, everybody,” said Myer.

Myer is not the only one looking forward to this weekend’s festivities and crowd that comes with it

“The rodeo just brings a lot of people to town and it’s just a community affair for everyone,” said Jim Brewer, event sponsor.

Jim Brewer owns Ja-Mar Manufacturing in Sikeston and is the one that sponsors for the rodeo.

He and his business has helped with the event for more than 10 years and is glad to see local businesses and organizations benefit from it.

“My small sponsorship is not a drop in the bucket to what they give out this is just a good organization and a good community and they raise money for different charities and everything else,” said Brewer.

Myer hoped the rodeo shows people all Sikeston and its businesses has to offer.

“Because we’re not a big town,” said Myer.

The rodeo will kick off Wednesday and end on Saturday night.

