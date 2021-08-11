Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Businesses prepare for Sikeston rodeo

By Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Bull riding and barrel races return to the city of Sikeston this week.

Every year huge crowds make their way to the Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo, this year businesses are expecting nothing less of that.

One restaurant and event sponsor we talked to on Tuesday said they are excited to show folks all the town has to offer.

Lambert’s Café in Sikeston, famous for its throwed rolls, normally sees seats full.

As the Sikeston Rodeo kicks off Wednesday night, Lambert’s Café is expecting clientele to jump and the wait time to double.

“This weekend it will probably be a good 2 hour wait, easy,” said Megan Myer, restaurant manager.

Myer is also a Sikeston native. She explained because of vaccine rollout, the restaurant is expecting a bigger turnout than years past.

“We have been planning this for a good month and we have to make sure we have all of our servers, everybody,” said Myer.

Myer is not the only one looking forward to this weekend’s festivities and crowd that comes with it

“The rodeo just brings a lot of people to town and it’s just a community affair for everyone,” said Jim Brewer, event sponsor.

Jim Brewer owns Ja-Mar Manufacturing in Sikeston and is the one that sponsors for the rodeo.

He and his business has helped with the event for more than 10 years and is glad to see local businesses and organizations benefit from it.

“My small sponsorship is not a drop in the bucket to what they give out this is just a good organization and a good community and they raise money for different charities and everything else,” said Brewer.

Myer hoped the rodeo shows people all Sikeston and its businesses has to offer.

“Because we’re not a big town,” said Myer.

The rodeo will kick off Wednesday and end on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders believe Sunday night’s storms left it too weak to stand.
Crews clean up after building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
Storm damage reported in Butler Co., Mo.
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike

Latest News

On Tuesday, August 10, the Mayfield police department arrested a man for stolen property under...
Mayfield, Ky. arrested a man for stolen property
To prevent vaccine waste and maximize availability the medical center will offer the Moderna...
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center updates days for COVID-19 vaccines
The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
The speed limit was reduced to 55 miles per hour on I-24 West near Paducah, Ky.
Speed limit reduced to 55 miles per hour on I-24 west in Paducah, Ky.