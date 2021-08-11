Heartland Votes
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center updates days for COVID-19 vaccines

To prevent vaccine waste and maximize availability the medical center will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at each location on designated days((Source: KFVS))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - John J. Pershing VA Medical Center encourages veterans and caregivers to continue to get the vaccines.

To prevent vaccine waste and maximize availability, the medical center will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at each location on designated days:

  • Poplar Bluff – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Farmington – Mondays, 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.
  • Sikeston – Mondays, 8-9 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.
  • Cape Girardeau – Tuesdays, 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
  • West Plains – Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30-9 a.m. and 2:30-3:30p.m.
  • Pocahontas and Paragould – Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.

If some veterans and caregivers would like to get the vaccination on other days that are not listed then they will have the opportunity of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Janssen vaccine.

“Research shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the Delta variant, which has caused many hospitalizations and deaths and spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. According to the CDC, there is additional concern that the medical treatments we are using to treat people who get COVID-19 may be less effective against this variant,” said Drew DeWitt, medical center director.

Veterans do not have to be enrolled for VA health care services to be vaccinated by VA.

They want to all that surgical masks are required on the entire Poplar Bluff medical center grounds and at the community clinics in Farmington, West Plains, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Pocahontas and Paragould.

“Veterans who want to be seen but find it inconvenient to come to their nearest VA clinic can access their VA care team for real-time video appointments using a mobile phone, tablet, or computer and VA Video Connect,” said DeWitt.

VA Video Connect is a secure and private video connection for Veterans who prefer to receive care from home or a non-VA facility, find getting to a VA facility difficult or time consuming, are too busy to attend in-person appointments regularly, or need to see a VA specialist who is not located nearby for treatment.

To facilitate these exams, VA can provide a free internet-connected iPad and peripherals to include a weight scale, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitor, thermometer and/or stethoscope so Veterans can be examined by their VA care team through telehealth.

“We are making every effort to protect our Veterans and their loved ones during this worldwide pandemic and with the Delta variant time is of the essence, we urge our Veterans to make their vaccination a priority.” said DeWitt.

For more information, Veterans are encouraged to talk to their primary care provider about a consult.

