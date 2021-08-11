Heartland Votes
Jackson Co. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, August 11, they reported 115 new cases of the virus.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department said the county set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

The previous daily record was 87 cases on November 12, 2020.

According to the health department, through the first 11 days of August, there have been 451 new cases in Jackson County. This exceeds every monthly case total except for three: November 2020 through January 2021.

According to the health department, based on metrics from the CDC, the level of community transmission is considered “high” across southern Illinois, as well as much of the nation.

They said the number of new cases in those who are teens and younger is also a concern. The health department said 25 percent of August cases have been in that age range.

There are currently 415 active cases in Jackson County.

There have been 6,052 cases to date, with 78 related deaths.

A total of 5,560 people have been released from isolation, including seven on Wednesday.

According to the health department, almost all new COVID-19 cases are estimated by CDC to be due to the Delta variant.

The Jackson County Health Department is providing routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional hours on Tuesdays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those age 12 and older.

Those age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent.

