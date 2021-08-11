Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. health care workers to lead 2021 Twilight Parade

The Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.
The Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.(Illinois State Fair)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Eleven health care workers from around the state will served as the grand marshals for the 2021 Twilight Parade.

The grand marshals represent all regions, including southern Illinois:

  • Carson Andrew, PA - Oregon, Ill.
  • Stephanie Soliz BSN, RN - Hampton, Ill.
  • Pastor T. Ray McJunkins - Springfield, Ill.
  • Latisha Stennis, A BH NP - East St. Louis, Ill.
  • Woody Thorne - Makanda, Ill.
  • Dr. Brent Reifsteck - Tolono, Ill.
  • Dr. Dan Garganera - Lockport, Ill.
  • Dr. Daryl Wilson - Naperville, Ill.
  • Gaudalupe Rodriguez - Park City, Ill.
  • Dr. Lisa Green - Chicago, Ill.
  • Dr. Mahesh Patel - Evanston, Ill.

Kicking off the Illinois State Fair, the parade will turn east on Illinois Avenue and will end past the fire station at Gate 3.

Participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade are encouraged to wear masks.

“Since early last year, our brave healthcare heroes have kept Illinois communities safe as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of residents in every corner of the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Their ceaseless dedication to providing the best possible care for their neighbors saved lives. I look forward to honoring their sacrifices during this year’s Twilight Parade and I urge all Illinois residents to show their appreciation by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Admission to the fairgrounds is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children 12 and under get in free on Thursday.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert: Heat advisory in effect

Latest News

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome students back to campus with move-in...
SIU to welcome new, returning students Aug. 12
The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...
Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
NWS: EF0 tornado touched down in Butler Co. on Sunday
The attorney general’s office filed suit seeking emergency court relief against commercial...
Mo. attorney general files suit, temporarily shuts down dog breeder