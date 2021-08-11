Ill. health care workers to lead 2021 Twilight Parade

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Eleven health care workers from around the state will served as the grand marshals for the 2021 Twilight Parade.

The grand marshals represent all regions, including southern Illinois:

Carson Andrew, PA - Oregon, Ill.

Stephanie Soliz BSN, RN - Hampton, Ill.

Pastor T. Ray McJunkins - Springfield, Ill.

Latisha Stennis, A BH NP - East St. Louis, Ill.

Woody Thorne - Makanda, Ill.

Dr. Brent Reifsteck - Tolono, Ill.

Dr. Dan Garganera - Lockport, Ill.

Dr. Daryl Wilson - Naperville, Ill.

Gaudalupe Rodriguez - Park City, Ill.

Dr. Lisa Green - Chicago, Ill.

Dr. Mahesh Patel - Evanston, Ill.

Kicking off the Illinois State Fair, the parade will turn east on Illinois Avenue and will end past the fire station at Gate 3.

Participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade are encouraged to wear masks.

“Since early last year, our brave healthcare heroes have kept Illinois communities safe as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of residents in every corner of the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Their ceaseless dedication to providing the best possible care for their neighbors saved lives. I look forward to honoring their sacrifices during this year’s Twilight Parade and I urge all Illinois residents to show their appreciation by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Admission to the fairgrounds is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children 12 and under get in free on Thursday.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair is August 12-22 in Springfield, Ill.

