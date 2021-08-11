Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Health launches ‘Vax Verify’ system

The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a new website where residents 18 years and old can check their COVID-19 vaccination record.(WECT News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a new website where residents 18 years and old can check their COVID-19 vaccination record.

You can check the Vax Verify portal here.

“As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents will be able to confirm using Vax Verify that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed.”

Illinois State Fair concert goers with tickets for the grandstand track area (also known as Standing Room Only) are required to provide a print or digital copy of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.

Ticket holders can register in Vax Verify to check their immunization record for documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination.

According to IDPH, more and more companies, such as United, Google, Netflix, Morgan Stanley, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ascension Health, and Lyft, also have vaccine requirements for at least some of their employees.

