Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland school district opens on-site food pantry

By Alayna Chapie
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland school district is taking steps to beat food insecurity this up coming school year.

”This is what it is, children need to be well fed and that’s what we are focusing on,” said Susan White, co-organizer of Blue Jay Food Pantry.

It’s a new year of hungry minds and now full stomachs for the start of the school year in Charleston.

There’s a new food pantry in town and on school grounds.

“It’s having it right here and the ability to use it without delay is so vital,” said Adam Grindstaff, principal of Warren E. Hearnes Elementary.

“We wanna make sure that all the children of this school district have enough food to eat every day,” he said.

That’s the exact reason Blue Jay Food Pantry is opening its doors.

And Susan White said keeping these students fed helps build a great future.

“When the students are well fed with nutritious food from morning until night, they are going to be better students in school, they are going to study more, they are going to work harder, and they are going to achieve more goals,” she said.

White said she saw the need in Charleston and knew she could help.

“I saw a lot of people that needed the help. That came and asked for it and that’s what we are to do. l we are to be God’s people and to help,” she said.

And Grindstaff said this pantry will always be readily available.

“Having it right here and having the ability to communicate with the wonderful people who run this. It gives us the ability to really focus in and help those that are in need then and not without delay or wait until this time because they are on call we can get help anytime,” he said.

White said if you need anything from the pantry, take it.

“Times are hard. Times are tough for a lot of families, and you can both be working, and you still can’t make ends meet. I know that. Come we are glad to help you. There’s no judgement. No judgement at all. We just want to help people. Help the students, that’s who we are here for,” she said.

Feeding these students with knowledge for the future and food for the present.

The food pantry is open for parents and students on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but White says they are available whenever they are needed.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
Crews battled a fire on Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Crews battled house fire, extreme heat in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Volunteers needed to put up flags for fallen Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.
Volunteers needed to set up flags in honor of fallen officer from southern Ill.
Volunteers are needed to help set up flags for a fallen officer from southern Illinois.
Volunteers needed to set up flags for fallen officer
The Graves County Sheriff's Office reported counterfeit money circulating in the area.
Graves Co. warns of counterfeit money in area
Students start moving in at SIUC on Thursday.
SIUC move-in starts Thurs.
The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a "Vax Verify" site.
IDPH launches 'Vax Verify'