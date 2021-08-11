Graves Co. deputies warn businesses of counterfeit money being used
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are warning businesses of counterfeit money being used in the area.
On Monday evening, they said they recovered numerous counterfeit 100, 20 and 1 dollar bills from a man arrested in connection to a burglary on KY 303.
The $100 bills are stamped with “REPLICA” or “This Is A Replica” in several places.
Graves County deputies say the $20 and $1 bills in circulation in the area do not have the wording. However, some of the $1 bills do have pink or red and white writings on the front and back.
If a business or person finds any of the bills, they’re asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.
