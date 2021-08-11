Graves Co. deputies warn businesses of counterfeit money being used

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are warning businesses of counterfeit money being used in the area.

On Monday evening, they said they recovered numerous counterfeit 100, 20 and 1 dollar bills from a man arrested in connection to a burglary on KY 303.

The $100 bills are stamped with “REPLICA” or “This Is A Replica” in several places.

Graves County deputies say the $20 and $1 bills in circulation in the area do not have the wording. However, some of the $1 bills do have pink or red and white writings on the front and back.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and businesses of counterfeit bills being used in the area. (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

If a business or person finds any of the bills, they’re asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

