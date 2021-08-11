Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. deputies warn businesses of counterfeit money being used

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning area businesses and individuals of counterfeit...
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning area businesses and individuals of counterfeit money being used.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are warning businesses of counterfeit money being used in the area.

On Monday evening, they said they recovered numerous counterfeit 100, 20 and 1 dollar bills from a man arrested in connection to a burglary on KY 303.

The $100 bills are stamped with “REPLICA” or “This Is A Replica” in several places.

Graves County deputies say the $20 and $1 bills in circulation in the area do not have the wording. However, some of the $1 bills do have pink or red and white writings on the front and back.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and businesses of counterfeit bills...
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and businesses of counterfeit bills being used in the area.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)

If a business or person finds any of the bills, they’re asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert: Heat advisory in effect

Latest News

The attorney general’s office filed suit seeking emergency court relief against commercial...
Mo. attorney general files suit, temporarily shuts down dog breeder
The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a new website where residents 18 years and...
Ill. Dept. of Health launches ‘Vax Verify’ system
Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11.
Gov. Parson to announce new DNR director, update on vaccine incentive, hospital resources
The first of five drawings for Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery is Friday, August...
Deadline for first ‘MO VIP’ drawing Wednesday