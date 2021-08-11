Gov. Parson to announce new DNR director, update on vaccine incentive, hospital resources

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing addressing three topics at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 at the State Capitol.

First, Gov. Parson plans to announce and introduce the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The announcement comes more than two months after the death former DNR Director Carol Comer.

Comer passed away in June. She announced in July 2019 that she was undergoing chemotherapy to fight cancer.

Following the announcement of the new DNR director, Parson will give an update on the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP).

The deadline to enter the sweepstakes for the first of five drawing for a shot at $10,000 is Wednesday. The first drawing will be held on Friday.

The governor will also announce resources to help Missouri hospitals strained by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant.

