Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 12.

It will be at 11:30 a.m. at the state capitol.

The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,961 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 14 additional deaths, as of Wednesday, August 11.

That brings the total number of cases to 505,632 and 7,406 deaths.

The current positivity rate is 11.22 percent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.