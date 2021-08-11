Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky on Wednesday, August 11.
COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky on Wednesday, August 11.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 12.

It will be at 11:30 a.m. at the state capitol.

The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,961 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 14 additional deaths, as of Wednesday, August 11.

That brings the total number of cases to 505,632 and 7,406 deaths.

The current positivity rate is 11.22 percent.

