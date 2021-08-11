Heartland Votes
First Alert: Extreme heat, humidity trend continues

Today will be very hot and muggy!
Today will be very hot and muggy!((Source: CNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland is not getting a break from the extreme heat and humidity.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 90s!

High humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Heat indices will be in the 100-105 degree range again, with some areas reaching 110º and isolated areas could even be higher.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Be careful if you have to work outdoors and remember to check on your neighbors and outdoor pets.

An isolated shower in possible during the afternoon, but we are looking to stay mainly dry.

Tonight, the warm temperatures continue to remain in the mid 70s.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a slim chance to the north for a few isolated showers and storms early Thursday morning.

A cold front will push through on Friday increasing the chance for some showers and storms.

An isolated storm could be strong to severe with gusty winds.

The weekend is looking cooler and more comfortable.

A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
