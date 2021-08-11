Deadline for first ‘MO VIP’ drawing Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The first of five drawings for Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery is Friday, August 13.

Participants who receive their shot and enter the sweepstakes will have a chance to win $10,000.

The deadline for the first drawing is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Each of the five drawings will have 180 winners in three categories.

A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 160 winners who received a vaccine before or after July 21 and 20 children ages 12-17 will win a college savings account worth $10,000.

The winners of the first MO VIP drawing will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The following is a schedule for each drawing round:

MO VIP round Entry deadline Drawing Announcement of winners #1 Wednesday, Aug. 11 by 11:59 p.m. online or 7:29 p.m. through call center Friday, Aug. 13 Wednesday, Aug. 25 #2 Wednesday, Aug. 25 by 11:59 p.m. online or 7:29 p.m. through call center Friday, Aug. 27 Wednesday, Sept. 8 #3 Wednesday, Sept. 8 by 11:59 p.m. online or 7:29 p.m. through call center Friday, Sept. 10 Wednesday, Sept. 22 #4 Wednesday, Sept. 22 by 11:59 p.m. online or 7:29 p.m. through call center Friday, Sept. 24 Wednesday, Oct. 6 #5 Wednesday, Oct. 6 by 11:59 p.m. online or 7:29 p.m. through call center Friday, Oct. 8 Wednesday, Oct. 20

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as of Monday, more than 375,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the sweepstakes.

More than 120,000 entered in the first 24 hours after Governor Mike Parson announced the MO VIP program on July 21.

To learn more on how to become eligible for a shot at $10,000 and how to enter the lottery online, click here.

Those unable to enter the sweepstakes online can call the COVID-19 hotline for help Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

