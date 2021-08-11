Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale police investigating shots fired at intersection

Police are investigating shots fired at an intersection on Tuesday afternoon, August 10.
Police are investigating shots fired at an intersection on Tuesday afternoon, August 10.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating shots fired at an intersection on Tuesday afternoon, August 10.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Lake Heights Avenue.

They said the shots were fired between unidentified individuals near the intersection of East College Street and South Lewis Lane.

Shots were fired again near the intersection of East College Street and South Lake Heights Avenue shortly after the incident was reported.

Police said a gray sport utility vehicle was reported leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

All suspects left the area before police arrived.

According to police, no injuries were reported, but a home was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
Crews battled a fire on Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Crews battled house fire, extreme heat in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, as of Wednesday, August 11.
238 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Cape Girardeau Co.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
on Wednesday, August 11, the Egyptian health department reported 43 new positive cases of...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases
Bull riding, barrel races and entertainment returns this week in Sikeston.
69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo underway
On Wednesday, August 11, they reported 115 new cases of the virus.
Jackson Co. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases