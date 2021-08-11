Carbondale police investigating shots fired at intersection

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating shots fired at an intersection on Tuesday afternoon, August 10.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Lake Heights Avenue.

They said the shots were fired between unidentified individuals near the intersection of East College Street and South Lewis Lane.

Shots were fired again near the intersection of East College Street and South Lake Heights Avenue shortly after the incident was reported.

Police said a gray sport utility vehicle was reported leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

All suspects left the area before police arrived.

According to police, no injuries were reported, but a home was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

