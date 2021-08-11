Carbondale police charge a man for use of a firearm

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police responded to shots being fired at East Cindy street and Wall street on Wednesday, August 11, about 7:12 p.m.

The people that were involved ran from the scene before police can arrive.

Police questioned individuals that they suspected were involved.

Officers had found two parked vehicle that had been stuck by gunfire in the area.

They also found an individual that had suffered an injury from the gunfire.

That person was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Police officers arrested and charged Aaron P. Haskins, 22, of Carbondale for aggravated use of a weapon.

Haskins is held in Jackson County jail.

Officers revealed that the altercation came from an argument between associates.

There is not any further information to provide at this time.

The investigation is still active and on going.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-CORPS.

