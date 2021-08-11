Ky. AG Cameron files response to Gov. Beshear’s school mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to the governor’s executive order of mandating masks in schools.

On Wednesday, August 11, Attorney Cameron filed a response before the Kentucky Supreme Court.

He said the governor’s order ignores the law that was passed by the general assembly and violates the Boone Circuit order.

“A Kentucky Circuit Court Judge issued a binding injunction against the Governor and said that he must follow the laws passed by the General Assembly and yesterday, the Governor directly ignored the court and engaged in an unlawful exercise of power by issuing his executive order,” said Daniel Cameron, attorney general.

You can read a copy of the Attorney General’s filing here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.