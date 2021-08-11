Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. AG Cameron files response to Gov. Beshear’s school mask mandate

On Wednesday, August 11, Attorney Cameron filed a response before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, August 11, Attorney Cameron filed a response before the Kentucky Supreme Court.(Storyblocks)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to the governor’s executive order of mandating masks in schools.

On Wednesday, August 11, Attorney Cameron filed a response before the Kentucky Supreme Court.

He said the governor’s order ignores the law that was passed by the general assembly and violates the Boone Circuit order.

“A Kentucky Circuit Court Judge issued a binding injunction against the Governor and said that he must follow the laws passed by the General Assembly and yesterday, the Governor directly ignored the court and engaged in an unlawful exercise of power by issuing his executive order,” said Daniel Cameron, attorney general.

You can read a copy of the Attorney General’s filing here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools
Crews battled a fire on Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Crews battled house fire, extreme heat in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, as of Wednesday, August 11.
238 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Cape Girardeau Co.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
on Wednesday, August 11, the Egyptian health department reported 43 new positive cases of...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases
Bull riding, barrel races and entertainment returns this week in Sikeston.
69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo underway
On Wednesday, August 11, they reported 115 new cases of the virus.
Jackson Co. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases