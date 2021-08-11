238 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Cape Girardeau Co.
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 238 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Wednesday, August 11.
The newly reported death was a resident in their 90s.
The health center noted that death reports were delayed due to the verification process.
They reported 190 resolved cases and 135 active cases.
The 14-day positivity rate was 12 percent
