238 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 238 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Wednesday, August 11.

The newly reported death was a resident in their 90s.

The health center noted that death reports were delayed due to the verification process.

They reported 190 resolved cases and 135 active cases.

The 14-day positivity rate was 12 percent

