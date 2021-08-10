Very Hot & Humid Today!

A few scattered showers and storms this morning, most will be across southeast Missouri. Very warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s starting off the morning with humid air continuing to push in with mild southerly winds. Some wind gusts today could reach 20mph, but it won’t feel very cool. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. Heat index values will range between 100-105 with isolated higher values. Due to this, a head advisory is still in effect today for the entire Heartland. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and a lot of lightning will be the primary hazards.

Tonight, we will have to wait and see what develops off to the northwest of the Heartland. Several models are pinpointing a storm complex to form. The question is, how far south it will move. There is the potential for a line of strong storms to move into late tonight into early tomorrow, but some models also show this line either weakening or just clipping our northern counties.

Heat and humidity will continue to cause miserable feeling afternoons through the end of the week. Temperatures will return back to average with less humidity by the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.