Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Very Hot & Humid Today!

Chance of storms this afternoon and tonight....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few scattered showers and storms this morning, most will be across southeast Missouri. Very warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s starting off the morning with humid air continuing to push in with mild southerly winds. Some wind gusts today could reach 20mph, but it won’t feel very cool. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. Heat index values will range between 100-105 with isolated higher values. Due to this, a head advisory is still in effect today for the entire Heartland. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and a lot of lightning will be the primary hazards.

Tonight, we will have to wait and see what develops off to the northwest of the Heartland. Several models are pinpointing a storm complex to form. The question is, how far south it will move. There is the potential for a line of strong storms to move into late tonight into early tomorrow, but some models also show this line either weakening or just clipping our northern counties.

Heat and humidity will continue to cause miserable feeling afternoons through the end of the week. Temperatures will return back to average with less humidity by the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders believe Sunday night’s storms left it too weak to stand.
Crews clean up after building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
Storm damage reported in Butler Co., Mo.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says for this evening, we will be warm and muggy with the...
First Alert: Hot, humid, possible storms
Carlin Allison of Doniphan now holds a rare state record for American eel after reeling in a...
Doniphan, Mo. man catches state record American eel

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and humid with isolated storms possible.
Watch First Alert at 10 p.m. 8/9
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 8/9
Butler County Sunday storm damage.
Butler County, Mo. storm damage
Building collapses in New Madrid.
Building collapse in New Madrid