Truck fire blocks I-24 in work zone near Cadiz, Ky.; permanent detour blocked by crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck fire on eastbound Interstate 24 in Trigg County is expected to back up the morning commute on Tuesday, August 10.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), as of 3:25 a.m. the truck fire is blocking traffic in the 2-way work zone form the 55 to 65 mile marker.

This is near Cadiz.

The road is expected to be blocked for at least 7 hours or approximately 10 a.m.

At some point, KYTC warns the westbound lanes may also have to close to allow crews to move the centerline barrier wall in the work zone in order to remove the truck.

In addition to the truck fire, a detour route is blocked by a crash.

A SEMI has overturned on KY 139, near the Tyler Road intersection which has backed up traffic on the permanently marked detour of KY 139 and U.S. 68 between exit 56 and exit 65.

KYTC advises drivers traveling from the Paducah area to Cadiz, Hopkinsville and Nashville to self-detour by taking Interstate 69 south at exit 25 near Calvert City to I-69 exit 47 at Draffenville, then take U.S. 68 east between exit 25 and exit 65.

Drivers can also detour the area by taking I-69 northbound to the Pennyrile Parkway southbound between exit 43 and exit 82.

