Triple digit feels like temperatures this afternoon, storms possible too

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another very hot and humid afternoon and evening expected. All of the Heartland will see feels like numbers between 100 and 110 degrees. There is a chance for storms this afternoon and evening. Best chances will be in the northern half of the Heartland. If a complex of storms rolls through this area, we will see a chance a a few isolated severe storms. Damaging winds would be the primary threat. Tonight will be sticky, with lows only falling into the mid 70s. Only a very isolated chance of a storm tomorrow, which will allow for temperatures to get even a little warmer. Highs will climb into the mid 90s in many areas Wednesday and Thursday. Feels like numbers will top out between 100 and 112 degrees!! Please be careful if you have to work outdoors and remember to check on your neighbors. Also don’t forget about those outdoor pets!

