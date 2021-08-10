Teachers prepare for learning gap due to pandemic in 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and teachers are getting ready for another school year, and some of them have to work extra hard to get back on track.

Interventionists in the Cape Girardeau School District say they’re seeing an increase in students falling behind in their math or reading levels after learning virtually during the pandemic.

Teachers and parents are gearing up for another school year in the pandemic.

Brittney Strong said her daughter, Eliana, experienced some challenges while learning virtually last school year.

“All of a sudden she just started falling behind in math a little bit and then it got even worse as the year progressed,” she said.

Now, she’s working hard to catch up and get her math level back on track.

Interventionists in the Cape Girardeau school district said they’re seeing an increase in students falling behind during the pandemic, especially those who learned virtually.

“We were able to do the things that we could, but it’s just not the same as sitting across the table and having that human interaction,” said Teresa Givens.

She’s the reading interventionist for Franklin Elementary students.

“What we focus on with our kids when they come to us is where are they,” she said. “It would be nice if every student who came to us as a second grader was ready to start off with those second-grade skills, but unfortunately that’s not how that works in a lot of cases”

Givens gives her students assessments to determine what level they’re at and then decides what kind of help they need to get back on track.

“We want those children to be successful,” she said.

Over at the middle school, Jennifer Hecht noticed a slight increase in 5th and 6th graders needing extra help in math.

“Some kids are behind one year; some kids are behind two years,” she said.

But Hecht is ready to help meet their needs.

“We are always prepared in the beginning of the year to kind of start with those basic skills and kind of build them up,” she said.

Givens said parents can help get them up to speed too.

“Parents, when school starts back, ask your teachers, your child’s teacher, what can we do with them at home? Teachers will jump at that opportunity,” she said.

The first day of school for the Cape Girardeau School District is August 25.

