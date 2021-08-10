SIUC to give $12.3M in emergency grant money to students

Heartland Votes
Southern Illinois University Carbondale joined other colleges and universities in the Heartland in giving students some extra financial help for the upcoming year.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale joined other colleges and universities in the Heartland in giving students some extra financial help for the upcoming year.

The university will distribute $12.3 million as emergency grant money.

The money comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Students will receive $500 to $1,500, depending on financial needs.

SIU sent emails to students with instructions on how to apply for those grants.

The actual application process starts August 23.

