SIUC to give $12.3M in emergency grant money to students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale joined other colleges and universities in the Heartland in giving students some extra financial help for the upcoming year.

The university will distribute $12.3 million as emergency grant money.

The money comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Students will receive $500 to $1,500, depending on financial needs.

SIU sent emails to students with instructions on how to apply for those grants.

The actual application process starts August 23.

