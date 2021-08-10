Retired Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec. director passes away

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Retired Cape Girardeau Park and Recreation Director Julie Jones passed away on Monday morning, August 9.

She retired from her position on July 12.

Former Mayor Jay Knudtson remembered her contributions to Cape Girardeau.

“She was able to raise the tide and bring everyone to another level, and it’s a legacy that, uh, she and her family can be very, very proud of,” he said. “And it’s, it’s something that will live on forever, as the thoughts of Julia will live on forever. It’s really sad in Cape Girardeau to lose a great, great ambassador for our city.”

During her time as director of Parks and Recreation, the city built the Sportsplex and Cape Splash.

