Reduced speed limit planned for I-24 westbound at Paducah for safety reasons

PADUCAH, Ill. (KFVS) - The speed limit on Interstate 24 westbound in the Paducah area will be reduced from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour.

The new and temporary speed limit will go into effect Tuesday afternoon, August 10 near the Elmdale Road Overpass to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the reduction is part of an ongoing effort to increase safety efforts for westbound traffic entering the merge point for an extended work zone in Illinois.

“Initial police crash reports from this area suggest driver inattention contributed to several of the crashes,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “This reduction in the speed limit is one thing we can do while we await completion of police investigative efforts that might provide guidance for additional measures.”

The new speed limit will remain in effect until the road project in Illinois is complete.

It will be enforced by Kentucky State Police (KSP), the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Paducah Police Department.

