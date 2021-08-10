Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Reduced speed limit planned for I-24 westbound at Paducah for safety reasons

The speed limit on Interstate 24 westbound in the Paducah area will be reduced from 65 miles...
The speed limit on Interstate 24 westbound in the Paducah area will be reduced from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour.(KY3)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ill. (KFVS) - The speed limit on Interstate 24 westbound in the Paducah area will be reduced from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour.

The new and temporary speed limit will go into effect Tuesday afternoon, August 10 near the Elmdale Road Overpass to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the reduction is part of an ongoing effort to increase safety efforts for westbound traffic entering the merge point for an extended work zone in Illinois.

“Initial police crash reports from this area suggest driver inattention contributed to several of the crashes,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “This reduction in the speed limit is one thing we can do while we await completion of police investigative efforts that might provide guidance for additional measures.”

The new speed limit will remain in effect until the road project in Illinois is complete.

It will be enforced by Kentucky State Police (KSP), the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Paducah Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders believe Sunday night’s storms left it too weak to stand.
Crews clean up after building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
Storm damage reported in Butler Co., Mo.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says for this evening, we will be warm and muggy with the...
First Alert: Hot, humid, possible storms
Carlin Allison of Doniphan now holds a rare state record for American eel after reeling in a...
Doniphan, Mo. man catches state record American eel

Latest News

A truck fire is blocking eastbound I-24 in a construction zone at the 65 mile marker near...
Truck fire, crash blocks I-24 in work zone near Cadiz, Ky.; permanent detour blocked by 2nd crash
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/9
On August 8, a man was in a single vehicle crash that left him dead.
One dead after crash in Pope Co.
The accident is under investigation by the Paducah Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction...
I-24 eastbound reopened following after multi-vehicle collision