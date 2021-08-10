Pilgrim’s in Mayfield to hold vaccine clinic, shot at free meat for a year

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Pilgrim’s Mayfield announced it will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic and offer a chance to win free meat for a year.

The clinic will be on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Kentucky Bank in Mayfield.

One person who gets their first vaccine at the clinic will win free beef, pork and chicken to feed a family of four for a year.

The offer is through the company’s “Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year” sweepstakes campaign.

“Vaccination is an important step to keeping everyone healthy and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Pilgrim’s Mayfield complex manager Kent Massey. “This vaccination clinic is a great opportunity to show your commitment to our community with the added bonus of a chance to win free meat for a year.”

According to Pilgrim’s, nearly 60 percent of their Mayfield team members have been vaccinated.

Vaccine clinics have been held for employees companywide.

Pilgrim has also offered incentives such as paid time off and a $100 bonus.

In a released statement, the company said it is holding the clinic, in partnership with the Graves County Health Department, as part of their campaign to raise local community vaccination rates where Pilgrim’s operates.

Pilgrim’s has more than 31,000 employees in the U.S. and a total of 56,000 worldwide.

The company processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries.

