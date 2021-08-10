Heartland Votes
Paducah man accused of child abuse after infant injured, in critical condition

Matthew Frizzell is facing a charge of child abuse after an infant was severely injured and in...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after an infant was severely injured and in critical condition.

Matthew Frizzell, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse - child 12 and under.

According to Paducah police, they were dispatched to a hospital on Saturday, July 31 when a 34-day-old infant was brought in with severe injuries. The infant was transferred to an out-of-state hospital and remains in critical condition.

Medical staff told police the baby’s injuries were consistent with abuse.

Frizzell was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

