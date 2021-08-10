Heartland Votes
Missouri State University to require masks to start the fall semester

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear masks when they are indoors at all Missouri State University campuses.

The policy will be evaluated every 30 days, and is subject to modification, continuation, or discontinuation, as deemed appropriate by the president in consultation with the Board of Governors.

The policy does not apply to the Greenwood Laboratory School or the Child Development Center. Greenwood and the CDC Daycare will each develop and implement their own masking policies, as approved by the Provost in consultation with the president.

While masks are required to be worn in all buildings on campus, they are not required in the following circumstances:

  • While eating in a dining hall (including the Plaster Student Union food court, or the Union Club, the Meyer Library food court and the Glass Hall food court);
  • While inside residential rooms within the residence halls;
  • While inside apartments located within university apartment buildings;
  • While exercising at indoor campus exercise facilities in designated exercise areas, including at Foster Recreation Center, Hammons Student Center, Plaster Stadium, or McDonald Hall; or
  • For speakers or performers, when speaking or performing from a speaking platform that allows for a minimum physical distance of at least 20 feet between the speaker/performer and the audience, in forums such as Hammons Student Center, Juanita K. Hammons Hall, JQH Arena or the Plaster Student Union Theatre (Note: this exception does not include faculty members or their guests who are lecturing in the classroom).

Masks may also be required to be worn at certain university activities or events that present a higher risk of transmission and/or where physical distancing of at least six feet is not feasible. In such instances, signage will be posted communicating applicable masking requirements.

Masking will not be required outdoors.

