Mayfield man accused of stealing $7,000 in property from business

Graves County deputies say they found more than $7,000 in stolen property, meth and drug...
Graves County deputies say they found more than $7,000 in stolen property, meth and drug paraphernalia at a suspect's home.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing $7,000 worth of a property from a western Kentucky business.

Johnathan Sharp, 21, of Mayfield, was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and third-degree criminal trespass.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they were told of a possible burglary at a Mayfield business on Cuba Road (KY 303).

Deputies learned the business was not aware of the incident because it happened over the weekend while they were closed.

Sharp was identified as a suspect and deputies served a search warrant at his home on Pryor Street in Mayfield.

As a result, they said they recovered more than $7,000 in property that had been stolen from the business.

According to the sheriff’s office, they also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sharp was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

