Marching band Drums Along the Mississippi

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Six bands from across the United States will make noise tonight Tuesday, August 10.

The Drum Along the Mississippi event will start at 7 p.m. located at Cape Central high school.

The bands are being hosted by different highs schools across the area.

“It’s family friendly and there’s lots of stuff going on the field it’s a production on the field, very active, very fun to watch,” said Josh Lamar, band director of Cape Central high school.

This is the only drum and bugle corps event in the state of Missouri.

This is just a showcase before they head to Indianapolis for the DCI championships which will be this weekend.

Tonight is the bands last stop.

