Heartland Votes
Jackson Co., Ill. deputies investigating mail theft

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reports of mail theft in rural Jackson County are under investigation.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received numerous reports of mail theft from residential mailboxes along the road, particularly in the rural areas of the county west of Murphysboro.

Deputies say they believe the thefts happened in the early morning hours and someone is driving from mailbox to mailbox taking the contents.

They recommended residents remove their mail from their mailbox as soon as they can after it is delivered.

If you believe you are the victim of a mail theft, or if you’ve seen any suspicious vehicles or people tampering with mailboxes, you’re encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 618-684-2177.

