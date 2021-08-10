Hamilton County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 9.

As of Friday, August 6, one girl in her teens, one woman in her 30s, one man in his 30s, one woman in her 80s had caught COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

On Saturday, August 7, one girl in her teens, one man in his 20s, one woman in her 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s caught COVID-19 in the county.

On Sunday, August 8, two women in their 70s caught COVID-19.

As of Monday, August 9, one girl in her teens, one guy in his teens, one man in his 20s, two women in their 30s, one man in his 50s caught COVID-19.

According to Hamilton County Health Department there have been 934 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

17 of those people have passed away.

31 residents are isolating at home.

Three people are currently hospitalized.

