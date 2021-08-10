Graves County, Ky. Health Dept. reports 129 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 9.

The total cases count is 4,320.

According to the health department there was two additional death making a total of 104 total deaths in the county.

For general questions about COVID-19 call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553.

For more information visit the Kentucky public health website.

