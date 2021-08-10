Four arrested in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves Co. Sheriffs responded to Jackson Rural Electric after they were notified that an electric meter was being disconnected.

On Monday, August 9, around 8:20 p.m. they noticed a man and a woman in a black Chevrolet pickup truck speeding away into a wooded area and back out onto Ky. highway 303.

Deputy Larry Jones took the two into custody after they refused to stop.

The Graves sheriffs then learned that there were two additional men inside the residence stealing but was not arrested until Tuesday, August 10.

The stolen items were recovered as well as Methamphetamine and electronic scales from inside the pickup truck.

The Sheriff deputies arrested Casey Adcock in Walmart parking lot with a loaded hand gun, counterfeit and stolen property.

They then arrested the fourth suspect at Jackson Purchase Hospital in Mayfield after he called the ambulance for his ankle he injured after running from the residence that he had robbed.

Collage of Graves County four arrest. (Graves County Sheriff's office)

Rita Kaye Garret, 54, of Dawson Springs, Ky. was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Paraphernalia.

Garrett has a long criminal record and is currently out on bond for theft charges in Muhlenberg County Ky. from July 28, 2021. She received a 5 year sentence of probation from April of 2021 in Muhlenberg County for forgery charges. She also received a 9 year prison sentence that was suspended for 5 years of probation in April 2021 for Trafficking in Methamphetamine. She also has numerous other criminal convictions for theft, handgun in possession, receiving stolen property. Offenses in Christian County, Hopkins County, Muhlenberg County and Caldwell County.

Stephan Glenn Brown, 39, of Dawson Springs, Ky. was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of Paraphernalia.

Brown is convicted for burglary and forgery in Hopkins Co., Ky.

Casey R. Adcock, 41, of Dawson Springs, Ky. was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Paraphernalia, $10,000 of stolen property, possession of a handgun and forgery.

Adcock is currently out of jail on bond from July 2021 in Christian County for burglary, stolen property and he has convictions for theft, drug possession, assault, burglary from Caldwell, Christian and Hopkins Counties in Kentucky.

Carl Wayne Crick, 62, from Nortonville, Ky. was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Paraphernalia.

Crick has convictions for theft, resisting arrest, assaults, tampering with physical evidence in Caldwell and Christian Counties.

The sheriffs department said that the homeowner was out of town when the burglary occurred.

