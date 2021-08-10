Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hot, humid with pop-up storms possible

A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire Heartland through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It will be another hot and humid day in the Heartland.

This morning a few scattered showers and storms are possible, mostly across southeast Missouri.

Wake-up temperatures are very muggy in the 70s and 80s.

Southerly winds will continue to push humid air into the Heartland.

Some wind gusts could reach 20 mph, but it won’t feel cool.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s, but it will feel more like 100-105ºF.

Pop-up showers or storms are possible this afternoon. Damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is the potential for a line of strong storms to move into late tonight into early Wednesday, but some models show this line either weakening or just clipping our northern counties.

As the day progresses, we’ll have to wait and see what develops off to the northwest of the Heartland and how far south the storm complex will move.

High heat and humidity continues through the end of the week.

Temperatures will return back to average with less humidity by the weekend.

