Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A few storms this evening. Very hot and humid the rest of the week.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a few storms across southern Illinois this evening. These storms appear to be weakening and will likely be out of the area by 8PM There is a slight chance another round of storms could move in later this evening but so far, these storms have yet to develop. Otherwise we are seeing warm and muggy conditions outside the storms. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very hot across the Heartland. A heat advisory is in effect as the heat index will approach 110 degrees. There will be a very small chance for a pop up storm but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders believe Sunday night’s storms left it too weak to stand.
Crews clean up after building collapse on Main St. in New Madrid
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
Storm damage reported in Butler Co., Mo.
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Thousands made their way to Perryville for food, games, and a sold-out concert performance. But...
Big crowds at Perry County Bicentennial raises concerns for possible COVID-19 spike
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate

Latest News

Watch First Alert at 5p.m. 8/10
First Alert Weather 8/10 5 p.m.
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/10
First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Triple digit feels like temperatures this afternoon, storms possible too
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/10.
First Alert forecast at noon on 8/10