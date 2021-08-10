A few storms this evening. Very hot and humid the rest of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a few storms across southern Illinois this evening. These storms appear to be weakening and will likely be out of the area by 8PM There is a slight chance another round of storms could move in later this evening but so far, these storms have yet to develop. Otherwise we are seeing warm and muggy conditions outside the storms. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very hot across the Heartland. A heat advisory is in effect as the heat index will approach 110 degrees. There will be a very small chance for a pop up storm but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s.

